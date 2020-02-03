Businessman killed after confronting 'illegal' business in Pretoria West

According to an eyewitness, who did not want to be named, Matlala and a group of Pretoria West residents were conducting raids on properties that they alleged were hijacked by foreign nationals.

“When we got to this ... shop, Matlala and others demanded that the shop owner produce papers to prove that they were the rightful owner. They refused and an argument ensued between them,” said the witness.

He said Matlala insisted that proof of ownership or a lease document be produced before they leave.

“The [man] then called three of his friends ... who tried to intimidate Matlala and the community.

“When he realised that the community was not moved by his threats, he took out a firearm and shot Matlala twice in the stomach, and proceeded and shot another guy ... Matlala fell on his face and was shot twice again in his back at close range,” he said.

The man then ran into his car and fled the scene, said the witness. “We called an ambulance but Matlala was declared dead on the scene,” he added.