South Africa

Cape Town smoked out as veld fire burns alongside M5 freeway

03 February 2020 - 16:17 By Aron Hyman
Poor visibility forced vehicles to turn around on the M5, near Grassy Park, due to a veld fire.
Poor visibility forced vehicles to turn around on the M5, near Grassy Park, due to a veld fire.
Image: Aron Hyman

Smog enveloped Cape Town's city centre and surrounding suburbs as fire crews battled to contain a vegetation fire near Youngsfield military base.

According to fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the M5 highway was closed near Youngsfield, in the city's southern suburbs.

“We received the call about vegetation alight about 10.52 this morning [Monday], along the M5 near Youngsfield,” said Carelse.

“We have seven firefighting appliances and two sets of seasonal firefighters on the scene, with a total of 52 staff members at the scene. The fire has not been contained.

“The smoke is travelling towards Newlands, Rhodes Memorial and up to the town area. We have received numerous calls,” he said.

Fire halts proceedings at Pinetown court

Court proceedings came to a halt at the Pinetown magistrate's court after a fire broke out in the men's toilets on Monday
News
4 hours ago

KZN man shot dead after firing at police during crime-busting operation

Police allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man who opened fire on them during a stop-and-search operation in Inanda, north of Durban on Friday ...
News
2 days ago

One dead in illegal deforestation raid in northern Brazil

A man has died during a raid to fight illegal deforestation in the northern Brazilian state of Roraima, the country's environment agency Ibama said.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi to be laid to rest South Africa
  5. 'I just want to come home' - South African stranded in Wuhan South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X