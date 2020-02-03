South Africa

Fire halts proceedings at Pinetown court

03 February 2020 - 12:05 By Orrin Singh
A fire broke out in the men's toilets at the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday.
A fire broke out in the men's toilets at the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Orrin Singh

Court proceedings came to a halt at the Pinetown magistrate's court after a fire broke out in the men's toilets on the first floor on Monday.

People were evacuated shortly after 10.30am.

The smell of smoke filtered through the corridors as TimesLIVE proceeded to the source.

A small hole was made in the wall of one of the cubicles and the fire was extinguished by court officials.

Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue arrived and will conduct a precautionary assessment.

Court is expected to resume shortly.

The fire came in the midst of an appearance by a “soccer coach”, accused of raping a young boy after luring him by offering him help to achieve his dreams of playing professional football.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by members of the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) last week.

MORE

Four UKZN students arrested, security building petrol-bombed in fees protest

An additional four University of KwaZulu-Natal students have been arrested after unrest at the Howard College and Westville campuses on Wednesday
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi to be laid to rest South Africa
  5. Dad gets life for raping his children, mother five years for staying silent South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X