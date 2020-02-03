South Africa

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Alice

03 February 2020 - 06:11 By Sino Majangaza
Alice was hit by heavy rains and flooding on Sunday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Alice on Sunday afternoon.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said a disaster team had been dispatched to assess the extent of the damage.

“The overflow caused Alice town to be on a standstill as vehicles could barely manoeuvre from one place to another while some homes have been damaged,” she said. 

Madikizela-Vuso said details would be made available as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story.

