South Africa

Load-shedding hits Johannesburg after city loses extra power generation

03 February 2020 - 13:56 By timeslive
Johannesburg has to endure load-shedding at stage 2, says City Power.
Image: 123rf.com/ginasanders

City Power has lost generating capacity from Kelvin substation, which had allowed it to keep the lights on in Johannesburg despite Eskom's load-shedding elsewhere.

"Unfortunately this has forced us to embark on load-shedding at stage 2 as declared by Eskom," the entity said on Monday.

City Power said in a statement on its social media platform that one line was lost after it was "impacted by the damage to the 275kv Prospect/Sebenza Line" on Saturday night.

"The line never recovered and it's currently out of commission with repairs expected to be done. As such only one is currently online at Kelvin Power Station, leaving us vulnerable."

At the weekend, City Power said a fault affected one of the incoming lines at the Sebenza substation. This had resulted in several areas in east and central Johannesburg experiencing a total loss of supply. The outage affected close to 10 substations supplying electricity to several suburbs.

This is a developing story

