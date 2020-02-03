Man to appear in court over painting taken from Ace Magashule's office

A 42-year-old man has been subpoenaed to appear in court over the disappearance of a painting worth R8m from the office of the Free State premier.

The man, who was not identified, has been called to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on fraud, theft and other charges relating to the disappearance of the Jacob Hendrik Pierneef painting.

His appearance is set for March 4.

The Daily Maverick reported last year that the alleged theft occurred while Ace Magashule was clearing out his office upon taking up his position as ANC secretary-general.

It was reportedly given to a security official and then to a businessman, who tried to get it valued by auctioneers. It was during this process that Free State authorities were alerted.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, the Pierneef painting was allegedly stolen from the premier’s office in OR Tambo House in Bloemfontein in March 2018.

“The alleged stolen painting was taken to an auctioneers firm in Gauteng during 2018 to determine the value and to be auctioned. The painting was evaluated at approximately R8m,” said Steyn. “A case docket was registered and handed over to the Hawks for further investigation. The said painting was later seized at the auctioneers by members of the Hawks."