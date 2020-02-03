South Africa

Metro cop gunned down while driving on KZN highway

03 February 2020 - 19:36 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A metro cop was shot and killed on Monday while driving on the R102, north of Durban.
Image: Supplied

An off-duty eThekwini metro policeman was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting north of Durban on Monday.

The shooting took place on the R102 between the Canelands and Verulam intersections.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that a police inspector based in Verulam had been shot.

According to security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), at about 4.45pm there were multiple calls from the public reporting shots being fired. On arrival, Reaction Unit officers found the driver slumped over the passenger seat.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

“According to witnesses, the deceased was travelling on the southbound lane when the occupants of a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on his vehicle. His vehicle was shot no less than 10 times,” said Rusa in a statement.

“A firearm belonging to the deceased was found on the floor of his vehicle.” 

The motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage.

