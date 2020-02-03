SA's misery is at an all-time high

Twenty Plenty is how the new year 2020 was initially greeted. But hopes of a “Happy new decade” were swiftly crushed.

In January 2020, SA hit an all-time monthly low, according to the Happiness Index, which started recording the happiness levels of South Africans in April 2019.

The Happiness Index, or Gross National Happiness Index (GNH), developed in a combined project between Prof Talita Greyling (University of Johannesburg), Dr Stephanié Rossouw (Auckland University of Technology) and Afstereo, and is based on sentiment analysis of the daily tweets of South Africans, from which they derive a happiness score.

The scale of happiness runs from zero to 10, with five being neutral.

“Unfortunately, the increase in affect happiness after the 2019 elections was short-lived and we are now at the lowest average happiness levels since the index was launched,” the team said on Monday.