Unions welcome R3.5bn loan to SAA, but want swift action on embattled airline

Two unions at SA Airways (SAA) have urged business rescue practitioners to speed up and intensify the work of cancelling, renegotiating or insourcing financially burdensome contracts.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) made this comment as they welcomed the R3.5-billion funding the airline received from the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) last week.

“The airline is under business rescue in part because it spends R25bn on procurement per year.

“Some of these are evergreen contracts, with grossly inflated pricing, and there has been no intervention on these contracts which are choking the airline,” the unions said.

The airline's board of directors adopted a resolution last month to place the company under business rescue, hoping to facilitate the rehabilitation of the “financially distressed” company.