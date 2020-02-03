WATCH | More fiery protests at UKZN as fees impasse continues

Arson cases continue at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, with a student health centre and another vehicle going up in flames on Monday.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said a car was set on fire on the university’s Edgewood campus, which houses its school of education, during protest action on Monday.

At the Howard College campus, meanwhile, an office at the HIV/Aids centre was burnt, as well as an office for student residence affairs.

“Two separate acts of arson were committed on the campus between last night and the early hours of this morning," said the university on Monday.

"An office at the same HIV and Aids centre was set alight around 11pm last night and an office at the department of student residence affairs was set alight around 5am this morning.

"University RMS immediately attended to and extinguished both fires.”