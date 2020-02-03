South Africa

WWF welcomes reported decline in rhino and elephant poaching

03 February 2020 - 16:53 By ERNEST MABUZA
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature has welcomed the reported decline in rhino poaching in SA.
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature has welcomed the reported decline in rhino poaching in SA.
Image: DANIEL BORN

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) on Monday welcomed the reported decline in the number of rhinos and elephants lost to poaching in SA.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries reported that the number of rhinos lost to poaching declined from 769 in 2018 to 594 in 2019.

It also reported a decline in elephant poaching from 71 in 2018 to 31 in 2019.

Rhino poaching declined again in 2019, says environment minister

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said on Monday that 594 rhino were poached nationally in 2019 - down from 769 rhino in in 2018 ...
News
3 hours ago

However, the WWF said the number of rhinos lost to poaching should be considered in relation to the number of live animals remaining.

It said that without this information, it was hard to evaluate the full picture regarding the current status of the country’s rhino populations.

The organisation said it was positive to see rhino losses being recognised as not simply a poaching issue, but also due to serious transnational organised crime syndicates, as well as the reported good co-operation with rhino horn consumer countries such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan.

“The integrated response across law enforcement entities - including the stock theft and endangered species unit of SAPS, the Hawks, SANParks, provincial park authorities, environmental management inspectors and customs, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority - are acknowledged as key to the achievement,” said the organisation.

It said rhino remain under threat from organised crime syndicates, as well as a lack of suitable habitat in the long term.

Dr Jo Shaw, senior manager of WWF-SA’s wildlife programme, said law enforcement efforts alone would not address the complex social and economic drivers behind the long-term threats to the rhinos.

“What is required is a commitment to a holistic approach, which considers the attitudes, opportunities and safety of people living around protected areas. The role of corruption, inevitably associated with organised crime syndicates, must also be addressed,” said Shaw.

READ MORE:

Suspected rhino poachers caught with a rifle, binoculars and home-made silencer

Suspected rhino poachers were stopped in their tracks, when KwaZulu-Natal police arrested them on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Two rhinos found dead and dehorned at game reserve in Limpopo

A manhunt has been launched after two rhinos were found dead and dehorned at a game reserve outside Lephalale in Limpopo at the weekend
News
2 weeks ago

Rhino poachers now hack off lions’ faces and paws, pull teeth

Rhino poaching gangs appear to have added a new and grisly commodity to their illegal wildlife shopping lists.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi to be laid to rest South Africa
  5. 'I just want to come home' - South African stranded in Wuhan South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X