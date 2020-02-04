ALIBI PODCAST | 'If I am killed, look to teachers as suspects'

The scariest part of this investigation is that the strongest suspects in this case are other teachers at the school, Priscilla’s colleagues and supposed mentors for the high school pupils at Laduma. As the story unfolds through first-person accounts and McNally’s search for answers, an alleged conspiracy to get Priscilla’s job by any means necessary comes into shocking focus.

When investigating officers looked to Pricilla's son for clues, he tells them his mother knew something was wrong and she said that if anything happened to her, they should look to other teachers in the school as suspects.