South Africa

Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration

04 February 2020 - 18:17 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Sinayo Gqozo, 25, has been missing since Friday.
Sinayo Gqozo, 25, has been missing since Friday.
Image: Supplied

A prospective University of Cape Town (UCT) honours student is missing after she left her home in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape, for registration on Friday.

Sinayo Gqozo, 25, was off to register for her B.Com honours. But her phone has been switched off ever since, with no one able to tell her family her whereabouts.

Her brother Mandla has pleaded for anyone with information to assist the police find her.

“She arrived in Cape Town on Friday and last called us on Saturday morning. But according to her network provider, her number was last used that day around 4pm in the Rondebosch area,” he said.

Sinayo was previously a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student.

“She’s not someone who would just not contact us. In fact, her parents sent her money and she never came back to them. She’s a very grateful person - she wouldn’t just keep quiet," said Mandla.

“What’s even more worrying is that her WhatsApp account looks like it was disconnected, as we don’t even see a profile picture. We don’t understand what’s happening."

Sinayo was supposed to attend introductory classes from Monday, but was not present for any of them.

TimesLIVE has reached out to UCT for comment. This story will be updated.

READ MORE:

Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat

Gauteng police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Wits university student who went missing on Sunday was found alive in a flat in Braamfontein on ...
News
4 days ago

Missing Stellenbosch student Asanele Same found alive: police

The Stellenbosch University disappeared two weeks ago
News
1 month ago

Tinyiko Ngobeni's family relieved her killer is behind bars, after three years

The family of Tinyiko Ngobeni, who was murdered by her then boyfriend in 2016, said they will finally get to sleep peacefully after the man was found ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X