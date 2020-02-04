Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration

A prospective University of Cape Town (UCT) honours student is missing after she left her home in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape, for registration on Friday.

Sinayo Gqozo, 25, was off to register for her B.Com honours. But her phone has been switched off ever since, with no one able to tell her family her whereabouts.

Her brother Mandla has pleaded for anyone with information to assist the police find her.

“She arrived in Cape Town on Friday and last called us on Saturday morning. But according to her network provider, her number was last used that day around 4pm in the Rondebosch area,” he said.

Sinayo was previously a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student.

“She’s not someone who would just not contact us. In fact, her parents sent her money and she never came back to them. She’s a very grateful person - she wouldn’t just keep quiet," said Mandla.

“What’s even more worrying is that her WhatsApp account looks like it was disconnected, as we don’t even see a profile picture. We don’t understand what’s happening."

Sinayo was supposed to attend introductory classes from Monday, but was not present for any of them.

TimesLIVE has reached out to UCT for comment. This story will be updated.