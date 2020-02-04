South Africa

Cop convicted of assault and kidnap with Mdluli maintains his innocence

04 February 2020 - 16:19 By ERNEST MABUZA
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in the Johannesburg high court in July 2019. Sentencing in his case and that of his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi began on Tuesday.
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in the Johannesburg high court in July 2019. Sentencing in his case and that of his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi began on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Mthembeni Mthunzi, the former policeman who was convicted alongside former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on assault and kidnapping counts last year, maintained his innocence on Tuesday.

Mthunzi took the stand during sentencing proceedings in the high court in Johannesburg.

Prosecutor Zaais van Zyl had indicated before the court he would argue that Mthunzi be sentenced to a prison term — despite the recommendation by probation officer Mulalo Nemutandani that he be sentenced to a term of correctional supervision.

The two men were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Probation officer recommends no jail time for Richard Mdluli's co-accused

Correctional supervision would be an appropriate sentence for Mthembeni Mthunzi, the former policeman who assaulted and kidnapped two people in 1998.
News
6 hours ago

Mthunzi said despite the court finding him guilty, he had done nothing wrong. “I still maintain my innocence in this case. If ever [the assaults and kidnappings] happened, I was not part of it.”

When asked why he should not be sentenced to a direct prison term, he said his two youngest children were still attending high school.

“My mother is lying on her death bed as we speak,” he added.

Mthunzi asked the court to agree with the probation officer when it came to sentencing him. “I have been running in this court for a long time — that should be taken as a sentence as well.”

Van Zyl questioned Nemutandani on why she recommended correctional supervision. “The victims of the crime are still traumatised. They had to go on witness protection for years. Will that change your recommendation?” he asked.

Nemutandani said it would not.

Van Zyl said the conviction related to a case of assault by a man against a woman — an abuse of power by the policeman. “Does that not change your recommendation to direct imprisonment?” he asked.

Nemutandani maintained her stance and said correctional supervision carries all elements of punishment, including rehabilitation.

“I considered all sentencing options and I think correctional supervision is a suitable option,” she said.

Mdluli's sentencing is expected to begin on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Slush fund 'not messed up from my side', says former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on Thursday denied allegations that he was involved in the looting of millions from the division’s ...
News
2 months ago

Mother's wish is to live long enough to see former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli sentenced

Charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli related to a “love triangle” involving his late customary wife and a man she eloped ...
News
2 months ago

ConCourt ruling sees former crime intelligence boss Mdluli acquitted of intimidation

A ruling by the Constitutional Court which found parts of the Intimidation Act to be  unconstitutional, has allowed former crime intelligence boss ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X