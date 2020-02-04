Debonairs says metal sheet found in customer's pizza was not dangerous

“The health and safety of our customers is of critical importance to us and we require all Debonairs Pizza restaurants to follow strict food safety process at all times. Unfortunately, in this instance, the team member responsible for checking and cutting the product did not identify that the pizza screen was still under the top layer of the pizza,” Sham said.

She highlighted, however, that no harm would have come to the client.

“This is an unacceptable error, and our customers should never receive a product like this. However, we can confirm that the metal screen posed no food safety risk to the customer,” Sham said.

Debonairs said it been in contact with the customer, had apologised and launched an investigation to work out how this happened.

Her pizza was also replaced, along with a full refund.

“The customer has advised that she is happy with the outcome,” said Sham.

By Monday afternoon, the customer who had taken to Twitter to share a picture of the pizza and detail her findings had deleted her post.