South Africa

EFF calls on De Klerk to return Nobel prize, foundation says it doesn't respond to the party

04 February 2020 - 12:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Poppy Mailola at the EFF's second national people's assembly. EFF spokesperson Ndlozi said FW de Klerk should not be credited with unbanning liberation movements and releasing former president Nelson Mandela. File photo.
Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Poppy Mailola at the EFF's second national people's assembly. EFF spokesperson Ndlozi said FW de Klerk should not be credited with unbanning liberation movements and releasing former president Nelson Mandela. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The EFF has called on former apartheid president FW de Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, but the FW de Klerk Foundation isn't paying attention, telling TimesLIVE it "doesn't respond to the EFF". 

On the 30th anniversary of De Klerk's historic 1990 speech, when it was announced political parties would be unbanned, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the De Klerk government should not be credited for the unbanning of liberation movements and the release of former president Nelson Mandela because it was “responsible for too many massacres”.

“Seeing that God has given him a long life, De Klerk can still repent and admit to his role in the crimes against humanity committed by his regime, under his watch, including the gruesome activities of Vlakplaas.

“We call on De Klerk to return the Nobel Peace Prize because there is blood on his hands. He is not a peacemaker. No one should ever be awarded for asking victims of apartheid to make peace with apartheid. Apartheid is a crime against humanity and its leaders are no peacemakers,” said Ndlozi.

Nldozi said the EFF rejects the notion that De Klerk unbanned political parties and released prisoners willingly.

“It is not him nor his government, but the selfless struggle by the masses, the youth in particular.

Gwen Ngwenya denies praising FW de Klerk - 'I said I was privileged to have met him'

Gwen Ngwenya has denied praising FW de Klerk.
Politics
2 hours ago

“The apartheid regime was in denial, imposing states of emergency that lasted most of the 1980s. However, the mass power of the people collapsed apartheid. Even the governments of the world that imposed sanctions on apartheid did so due to the grassroots and mass-based international solidarity movement.

“There is, therefore, no grounds to imagine that De Klerk unbanned liberation political parties. This also means he does not deserve the Nobel Prize, as his contribution to a peaceful transition in SA is questionable.”

The foundation's response was simple.

 “We don’t react to EFF statements," said spokesperson Dave Steward.

The foundation's website says it supports and promotes the constitution, the bill of rights and the rule of law and promotes unity in diversity by working for cordial inter-community relations and national unity.

It's not the first time EFF has said De Klerk was not deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2015, Ndlozi said De Klerk’s view on the Oxford University’s Rhodes Must Fall movement showed he did not deserve the award he shares with Mandela.

In a controversial letter in the UK Times newspaper, De Klerk called the student movement against colonialist Cecil John Rhodes “folly”.

“SA’s white Afrikaner population had many reasons to dislike Rhodes, but never thought of removing his name from our history.

“We do not commemorate historic figures for their ability to measure up to current conceptions of political correctness, but because of their actual impact on history.”

At that time Ndlozi said: “De Klerk is not apologetic of apartheid. We call on that prize to be withdrawn and then reissued to Nelson Mandela, who should have never received it alongside De Klerk in the first place.”

MORE

FW de Klerk on the unbanning of political parties: 'It had to be done to bring justice to all'

Former apartheid president FW De Klerk says he has no regrets about the decisions he made during his time in government
Politics
1 day ago

FW de Klerk knew political change didn't threaten white privilege, says Floyd Shivambu

Floyd Shivambu says FW de Klerk did not fear that black South Africans' freedom would threaten white privilege
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Has much changed since FW de Klerk's 1990 speech?

Yes? No? Maybe?
Politics
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  5. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X