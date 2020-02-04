South Africa

eNCA’s Jeremy Maggs steps down from acting editor-in-chief post

04 February 2020 - 11:45 By Naledi Shange
Jeremy Maggs has stepped down as acting editor-in-chief at eNCA, saying the stress of the position was taking a toll. File image
Image: Tyrone Arthur.

eNCA on Tuesday announced that its acting editor-in-chief, Jeremy Maggs, was immediately stepping down from his position.

In a statement issued by eMedia Investments, it was alleged the veteran journalist had requested to be relieved from his duties.

“Jeremy has been in the position for the past 12 months, and has asked to be relieved from his duties as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request,” the company said.

Maggs said he felt the decision was for the best.

“This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to re-evaluate both my position at the station and my life choices.  I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time, and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station,” he said.

The company wished him well.

“Jeremy remains one of our top-rated presenters and is inextricably linked to the eNCA brand. We are exploring other programming opportunities with him. We thank Jeremy for the job he has done as acting editor-in-chief, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship with him,” said eMedia Investments COO Antonio Lee.

Maggs would continue with his anchoring duties.

Norman Munzhelele will be stepping in as acting editor-in-chief in the interim.

