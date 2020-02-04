Fiery protests spread to embattled UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus

Fiery protests have spread to the embattled University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN's) Pietermaritzburg campus, where a guardhouse and a kitchen, attached to a student examination hall, went up in flames on Monday night.

Shortly before the alleged arson incident, protesters hurled stones and bottles at vehicles driving past the campus.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the exam hall did not catch on fire.

“Protesters committed acts of arson and damaged property on the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses last night and in the early hours of this morning.

“Fire and emergency services managed to extinguish the fire.”