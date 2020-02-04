Final suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

Eastern Cape police have arrested the final suspect for the brutal murders of two elderly people at the Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the home on the morning of September 10.

The women's bodies were found on their beds at the Sunridge Park centre.

Jewellery, including wedding rings, and Krugerrands were among items stolen.

So far, seven arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Col Priscilla Naidu said Akhona Mnxeba, 28, was one of eight people arrested on Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a house robbery in Summerstrand.

Naidu said the group allegedly tied up a 19-year-old woman and robbed her of her laptop, cellphone, router, an undisclosed amount of money and clothes.

She managed to untie herself and alerted the police, Naidu said.

The K9 unit arrested the suspects in Walmer. The stolen goods were recovered.

Mnxeba appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday, where he was charged with murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

His case was postponed to March 18.

Six other people, including a caregiver, were arrested last year.