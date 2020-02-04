South Africa

Final suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

04 February 2020 - 07:44 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The final suspect, Akhona Mnxeba, 28, was one of eight people arrested on Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a house robbery in Summerstrand.
The final suspect, Akhona Mnxeba, 28, was one of eight people arrested on Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a house robbery in Summerstrand.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Eastern Cape police have arrested the final suspect for the brutal murders of two elderly people at the Stella Londt Retirement Centre.

Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the home on the morning of September 10.

The women's bodies were found on their beds at the Sunridge Park centre.

Jewellery, including wedding rings, and Krugerrands were among items stolen.

So far, seven arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Col Priscilla Naidu said Akhona Mnxeba, 28, was one of eight people arrested on Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a house robbery in Summerstrand.

Naidu said the group allegedly tied up a 19-year-old woman and robbed her of her laptop, cellphone, router, an undisclosed amount of money and clothes.

She managed to untie herself and alerted the police, Naidu said.

The K9 unit arrested the suspects in Walmer. The stolen goods were recovered.

Mnxeba appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday, where he was charged with murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

His case was postponed to March 18.

Six other people, including a caregiver, were arrested last year.

MORE

Sixth suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

A 31-year-old man has been charged with double murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder
News
2 months ago

Carer and co-accused in court after double murder at retirement village

A carer and her four co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of two elderly women at a ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  5. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X