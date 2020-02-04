South Africa

Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note

04 February 2020 - 12:09 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The head of former president Jacob Zuma's legal team, Daniel Mantsha, and former ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team handed over a medical certificate to prove to the Pietermaritzburg high court that the former president was absent from proceedings only because he was unwell.

However, the court found that the sick note “raised more questions”. Here's a list of some of them:

  • The medical certificate was a standard form issued by a military hospital. The court heard that military doctors took care of Zuma's health because he was a former president.
  • The date on the medical certificate was altered to January 6. Zuma's legal team could not adequately explain the alteration. On January 15, Zuma's legal team sent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a letter informing the state that Zuma would not be in court as he was receiving medical treatment in Cuba.
  • The term “layman's diagnosis” is used in the document. Judge Dhaya Pillay and Zuma's instructing attorney, Daniel Mantsha, agreed that they did not know what it meant. Pillay said it was “puzzling”.
  • The note is signed by a Dr ZK Moteni. Judge Pillay raised concerns that there was no indication on the note that Moteni was a registered doctor. Mantsha argued that a number after Moteni's name could have been his practice number.
  • The sick note did not reveal Zuma's medical condition. Under "medical condition" it merely stated: "medical condition".

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation issued a statement on Monday saying Zuma would not be in court on Tuesday “due to treatment he is receiving from his medical team”.

Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued for Zuma until his next court date.

Mantsha said he was disappointed that the court doubted Zuma's medical certificate.

Warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma: judge says sick note inadmissible

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma until his next court date.
News
3 hours ago

Out with the old Zuma, in with the new?

What do you do when your preferred Zuma faces years of litigation and possibly jail time, and you need a figurehead to lead your “fightback”? Simple. ...
News
2 days ago

'With or without Zuma, I will make my findings': Raymond Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the state capture commission will make findings and recommendations regardless of whether former president ...
Politics
1 week ago

