Four prisoners escape from Mpumalanga police cells

A manhunt has been launched for four prisoners who escaped from police custody in Mpumalanga on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the men escaped from the Pienaar police cells.

They have been identified as Sifiso Mathonsi, 28, Senzo Nyambi, 31, Bongani Bogra Mpila, 37, and Vusi Ceko, 31.

The men were charged with 32 cases of house robbery and one murder, Hlathi said.

He said their “reign of terror” took place in Tonga, Matsulu, Pienaar, Kabokweni and Barberton.

It is still unclear how they escaped.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt-Col Jacky Mbuyane on 082 469 1478 or call 0860 010 111.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said criminal and departmental action must be taken against the police officer who was on duty at the time of the escape.