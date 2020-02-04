Google doodle of Nkosi Johnson honours 'life and legacy of a voice of change'

Millions of people will land on Google's home page on Tuesday to see a doodle of Aids activist Nkosi Johnson.

The tech company said it selected Johnson to honour the “life and legacy of a voice of change heard by millions around the world”.

Johnson was born HIV positive. He died in 2001 at the age of 12.

The child became known for fighting government's HIV/Aids stance, famously speaking at the 13th International Aids Conference in 2000, where then president Thabo Mbeki was in the audience.

Johnson told the crowd that AZT drugs should be given to HIV-positive pregnant mothers.

Google provided examples of other doodles of Johnson and the doodle's reach.