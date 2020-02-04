How Facebook and Twitter are stopping fake coronavirus news

Social media networks Facebook and Twitter have taken steps to curb the spread of false information about the coronavirus on their sites.

Amid the outbreak, the two popular apps said they were taking down posts that spread misinformation and will permanently suspend users.

Facebook

In a blog post, Facebook said it would limit the spread of false information about the coronavirus by removing “false posts and conspiracy theories”.

It also said it would use its existing fact-checkers to review and expose misinformation and notify individuals who share or are trying to share information that had been flagged as false.

Facebook said it was focusing on “posts that are designed to discourage treatment”, including posts about false cures.

“Our platforms are already being used to help people connect with accurate information about the situation, including from global and regional health organisations.

“We’ve been closely co-ordinating with leading health organisations to make this easier and more accessible for people using Facebook and Instagram.”