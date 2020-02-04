South Africa

KZN municipal worker arrested for allegedly stealing millions meant for Eskom

04 February 2020 - 15:19 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A KwaZulu-Natal municipal official has been accused of stealing close to R4m that was meant to go to Eskom for outstanding debts.
A KwaZulu-Natal municipal official has been accused of stealing close to R4m that was meant to go to Eskom for outstanding debts.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

A KwaZulu-Natal municipal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing R4m earmarked as a payment to Eskom.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement on Tuesday that the Abaqulusi municipal official allegedly sent money to his account during a transaction with power utility Eskom in December 2019.

In March last year, the embattled northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality faced an electricity switch-off because of exorbitant debts owed to Eskom.

“It is alleged that in December 2019, when the municipality was making a payment of R3,918,716.89 to Eskom, an official changed the recipient's banking details. When the bank discovered the discrepancy, the said official went further to instruct the bank to continue with the payment,” said Cogta.

They were able to recover R2,596,547.25 from the official's account.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned officials against the looting of municipal funds.

"We are very concerned by instances of corruption. As a department, we have a zero-tolerance policy for corruption within the sphere of local government because it compromises the fiscal standing of our municipalities and their ability to deliver services to our communities,” he said.

“Municipalities are not piggy banks for unscrupulous officials,” warned Hlomuka.

"The department will be keeping a keen eye on the police investigation into the matter at Abaqulusi,” he said.

MORE

Luxury Jaguar used as bribery 'in exchange for eThekwini tenders'

A Jaguar F-Pace SUV, valued at R1m, was allegedly used as a means of bribery to secure certain work and tenders within eThekwini municipality by ...
News
1 week ago

'Missing link' ups the ante in Zandile Gumede's corruption trial by R181m

The new year has brought further woes for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. The cost associated with the corruption scandal in which she has ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Buffalo City councillor arrested for fraud

A Buffalo City municipality councillor – who allegedly pocketed a R5,000 municipal donation meant for a grieving family two years ago – has appeared ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X