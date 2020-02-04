Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100

Michael “Mad Mike” Hoare, one of the most famous foreign mercenaries to have played a role in Africa's violent transition from colonial rule, has died aged 100.

Born in British-occupied India to Irish parents, Hoare was best known for his exploits during the Congo Crisis in the 1960s and for leading an unsuccessful coup d'etat attempt in the Seychelles in the 1980s.

His son, Chris Hoare, wrote in a Facebook post that his father died on February 2 in a care facility in Durban, SA.

Hoare was “an officer and a gentleman — with a bit of brigand thrown in”, his son wrote.