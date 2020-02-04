Metro cop gunned down in drive-by shooting 'owned taxis'

South Africa

A Metro police officer at the scene where Inspector Nhlanhla Maphumulo was shot countless times and was found slumped in the driver's seat of his vehicle on the R102, north of Durban, on Monday.
A Durban metro police officer who was gunned down on Monday in a brazen drive-by shooting on the R102, near Verulam, north of Durban, is alleged to have been a taxi owner.

Inspector Nhlanhla Maphumulo, 44, was driving on the R102 (southbound) between Canelands and Verulam when the occupants in a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on his vehicle shortly after 4pm.

His vehicle was shot no less than 10 times. 

According to a metro officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Maphumulo owned taxis.

In a statement on Tuesday, eThekwini municipality said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the incident. 

"Maphumulo joined the municipality in the year 2000 and he was based at Verulam station."

Kaunda has urged the police to speed up the investigation into the killing and bring those responsible to book.

“Anyone who kills a police officer is attacking the authority of the state. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police,” said Kaunda.

