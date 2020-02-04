Mogoeng Mogoeng breaks silence on Western Cape high court's Goliath vs Hlophe saga

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s office has defended Western Cape high court judges who have remained tight-lipped in the face of controversy that has engulfed the court.

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has accused her boss, judge president John Hlophe, and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, of gross misconduct.

Goliath said what was happening “compromises the proper functioning of our court, the concomitant imperatives of integrity and significantly, and severely, impinges on the court’s dignity”.

In her complaint, Goliath painted a picture of a couple running the court like a fiefdom.

In a statement this week, Mogoeng’s office welcomed the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC's) assurance that it would deal with the complaint “without fear, favour or prejudice and as expeditiously as reasonably practicable”.