NPA arrests 'fugitive' involved in contract scam

A fugitive from justice has been rearrested and will appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Pierre Kapia Peterson was previously granted bail of R100,000 and had applied for a relaxation of his bail conditions to attend a business meeting in Luanda, Angola — but then disappeared.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the man is facing charges of fraud for presenting documents purporting to have been issued by Eskom in support of a bid for a contract with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

The contract was awarded to Blue Future on the strength of forged documents purporting to have been issued by Eskom.