Prasa boss responsible for R5.5m in irregular spending fails to get job back

After the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration dismissed Ngxonono’s appeal against his firing, he went to the labour court in Cape Town, which dismissed his case on January 31.

Judge Hilary Rabkin Naicker said: “Given the gravity of the charges, as well as the senior position occupied by [Ngxonono], the decision by the commissioner not to interfere with the sanction imposed is reasonable and I find no basis to set this aside.”

According to the judgment, Prasa’s contract with KE Daniels for short-term car rental expired, but Ngxonono extended it without the approval of the regional manager or group CEO.

“The total amount paid exceeded the contract value in the amount of R5,520,945.77, which had not been approved,” said Rabkin-Naicker.

Ngxonono argued that the vehicles which were hired were used to improve fare collection, meaning the irregular expenditure was self-funded.

“The notion that payments could simply be made out of income surplus to that projected in the income budget, without specific budget allocation of these monies, was repeated by [Ngxonono] a number of times,” said the judgment.

The finance manager had ignored an instruction from the Prasa CEO to ensure there was budget provision before the car-hire contract was extended.