Probation officer recommends no jail time for Richard Mdluli's co-accused

Correctional supervision would be an appropriate sentence for Mthembeni Mthunzi, the former policeman who, together with former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, assaulted and kidnapped two people in 1998.

Probation officer Mulalo Nemutandani made this recommendation on Tuesday at the Johannesburg high court during the sentencing proceedings of Mthunzi and Mdluli.

The two men were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The incidents in the case relate to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe.

Mthunzi, now 60, had accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana with the aim of forcing her to reveal where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were.

Manana then accompanied Mthunzi and Mdluli to Orange Farm, where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were found.

Ramogibe was then assaulted to make him stop his relationship with Buthelezi.