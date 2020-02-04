Serbian warlord killer's fate in the hands of justice minister Lamola

Arkan was to be indicted for his participation in and oversight of crimes against humanity. His Serb Volunteer Guard was accused of atrocities including mass executions of non-Serbs.

Gavric's real identity became known to SA authorities after he was injured in a drive-by shooting while driving underworld boss Cyril Beeka's car near the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in March 2011.

Beeka died in the incident, but Gavric survived with a chest wound.

“He was arrested on December 27 2011 and later appeared at Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where he was remanded in custody pending an extradition enquiry. On December 29 2011, a request was received from the Republic of Serbia for his extradition,” said Ntabazalila.

“Shortly after his court appearance in Cape Town, Gavric applied for asylum in SA, but the application was refused. The matter ended up in the Constitutional Court, that found that he was excluded from refugee status.”

He said that due to the ongoing delays, the Serbian government sent a new request for Gavric's surrender.

“The NPA welcomes the successful outcome of the extradition process,” he said.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Gavric lived a life of understated opulence in a luxury apartment overlooking a yacht basin at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town with his wife and two daughters.

According to a 2012 judgment denying Gavric's appeal against the court's refusal to grant him bail, Gavric is considered a serious flight risk.

“That the appellant is capable of travelling the world cannot be gainsaid. His original flight to Ecuador from Serbia via Italy on a false passport is but one example thereof,” read the Western Cape High Court judgment delivered by acting judge AJ Stelzner.

“While living in SA, he travelled on a number of occasions to Ecuador and to other South American countries, namely Peru and Cuba. His ability to do so once again, on some other false passport, should he be released on bail is apparent.”