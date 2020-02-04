South Africa

'Stay there nana, we will hug your mother for you': Mzansi pokes fun at local stuck in Wuhan

04 February 2020 - 10:24 By Jessica Levitt
More than 300 people have died from the virus.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Sjoe, but SA does not deserve the interwebs.

Mzansi is in full comedy mode, poking fun at an SA woman stuck in the Chinese city, Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

Amy Pittaway told 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa: “We are now completely stranded ... I just want to come home, I just want to go back to my mom and give her a big hug. We are feeling very abandoned and alienated from our own country.”

The city has been on lockdown since the deadly virus began spreading. It has killed more than 300 people and infected thousands. 

On Facebook, users implored Pittaway to stay in Wuhan, saying they would hug her mom for her. Others pointed out that SA had load-shedding, suggesting Wuhan might be a better option.

The comments on the post have gone viral.
Image: TimesLIVE/Facebook
Amy Pittaway was told to 'hang in there'.
Image: TimesLIVE/Facebook
Some said Amy Pittaway was better off in China as South Africa was gripped by load-shedding.
Image: TimesLIVE/Facebook
Some users reassured Amy Pittaway that her mom was 'fine'.
Image: TimesLIVE/Facebook
One user said: 'We love you, but don't come here.'
Image: TimesLIVE/Facebook
Many used the opportunity to criticise the government.
Image: Facebook/TimesLIVE

