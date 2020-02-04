South Africa

Toddler injured as train crashes into car in Mpumalanga

04 February 2020 - 14:37 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A car was hit by a train in Witbank on Tuesday morning, injuring three people.
Image: ER24

Three people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured when a train collided with a car at the Jackaroo crossing in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 10am. The car was found a few metres from the railway tracks.

Meiring said a man, a woman and a two-year-old girl were found sitting outside the vehicle.

The man and woman sustained moderate injuries, while the two-year-old girl sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

They were transported to a nearby hospital.

