WATCH | 'We want the baby back!' sing protesters as teen appears in court for kidnapping

The court was packed with people. Supporters of Tau and protesters demanding the safe return of the baby sang outside court.

A classmate, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was with Tau on the day the baby was kidnapped.

“Yes, we were together at the time they said the baby was kidnapped. We were in isiXhosa class. Karabo is my classmate and we have been together since grade 8. I strongly believe she is not capable of doing what she is being accused of,” said the pupil.

A group of women from Khayelitsha protested in support of the baby’s mother and demanded that the baby be located and reunited with the mother.

“We want the baby back! We talk about Karabo every day, but where is the baby? We want the law to bring back the child. Even if this isn’t the right person [responsible] here, we want the law to do what is best for the child,” said a Khayelitsha mother supporting the family.

A second suspect, Tau's boyfriend Ely Kibunda, 22, appeared in the court on Monday. He remains in custody awaiting his bail hearing.