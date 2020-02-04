South Africa

WATCH | 'We want the baby back!' sing protesters as teen appears in court for kidnapping

04 February 2020 - 17:33 By Anthony Molyneaux

Eighteen-year-old Karabo Tau appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Tuesday for her bail application.

The Claremont High School pupil was arrested after allegedly posing as a social worker, luring a Khayelitsha mother of twins to Parow and then kidnapping baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane.

However, due to load-shedding earlier in the day, Tau could not proceed with her bail hearing. She was told she would remain in custody until Thursday, when the matter will continue.

Twin baby boy allegedly kidnapped by woman claiming to be a social worker

Western Cape police are searching for a twin baby boy who was allegedly kidnapped in Parow on Thursday by a woman claiming to be a social worker.
News
2 weeks ago

The court was packed with people. Supporters of Tau and protesters demanding the safe return of the baby sang outside court.

A classmate, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was with Tau on the day the baby was kidnapped.

“Yes, we were together at the time they said the baby was kidnapped. We were in isiXhosa class. Karabo is my classmate and we have been together since grade 8. I strongly believe she is not capable of doing what she is being accused of,” said the pupil.

A group of women from Khayelitsha protested in support of the baby’s mother and demanded that the baby be located and reunited with the mother. 

“We want the baby back! We talk about Karabo every day, but where is the baby? We want the law to bring back the child. Even if this isn’t the right person [responsible] here, we want the law to do what is best for the child,” said a Khayelitsha mother supporting the family.

A second suspect, Tau's boyfriend Ely Kibunda, 22, appeared in the court on Monday. He remains in custody awaiting his bail hearing.

READ MORE:

Still no sign of KZN baby who was 'kidnapped' from her mother

The mother of the teenage girl whose newborn baby was abducted in Pietermariztburg last month says she is doing everything she can to protect her ...
News
1 month ago

Baby missing from Gauteng clinic is found, suspect under arrest

Police and health officials have traced a three-month-old boy who went missing from a clinic on Wednesday.
News
5 months ago

Security guard accused of kidnapping Durban toddler granted bail

A man accused of attempting to kidnap a little boy in a retail store at a Durban mall has been granted bail.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X