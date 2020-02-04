WATCH | 'We want the baby back!' sing protesters as teen appears in court for kidnapping
Eighteen-year-old Karabo Tau appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Tuesday for her bail application.
The Claremont High School pupil was arrested after allegedly posing as a social worker, luring a Khayelitsha mother of twins to Parow and then kidnapping baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane.
However, due to load-shedding earlier in the day, Tau could not proceed with her bail hearing. She was told she would remain in custody until Thursday, when the matter will continue.
The court was packed with people. Supporters of Tau and protesters demanding the safe return of the baby sang outside court.
A classmate, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was with Tau on the day the baby was kidnapped.
“Yes, we were together at the time they said the baby was kidnapped. We were in isiXhosa class. Karabo is my classmate and we have been together since grade 8. I strongly believe she is not capable of doing what she is being accused of,” said the pupil.
A group of women from Khayelitsha protested in support of the baby’s mother and demanded that the baby be located and reunited with the mother.
“We want the baby back! We talk about Karabo every day, but where is the baby? We want the law to bring back the child. Even if this isn’t the right person [responsible] here, we want the law to do what is best for the child,” said a Khayelitsha mother supporting the family.
A second suspect, Tau's boyfriend Ely Kibunda, 22, appeared in the court on Monday. He remains in custody awaiting his bail hearing.