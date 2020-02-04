South Africa

WATCH | World Cancer Day: meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town

04 February 2020 - 15:42 By Tashin Singh

Faced with “moral burnout”, Dr Liana Roodt founded Project Flamingo in 2010 to help provide cancer surgery to those who cannot afford it, but urgently need it.

“As a medical professional, there is nothing more heartbreaking and soul-destroying than knowing what a patient needs and knowing what is available, and not being able to offer that,” said Roodt.

Operating at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals in Cape Town, Project Flamingo aims to ensure cancer patients receive timely surgery through funded catch-up surgery lists.

Waiting times for surgery can often be up to 12 weeks.

“The number of patients who are dependent on public health care is growing every day, and our resources have simply not kept up with it,” said Roodt.

In addition, Roodt believes emotional and psychological support are of the utmost importance to a cancer suffer, with the project helping patients in this regard by providing them with “Pamper Packs”.

Roodt talked to us about how all South Africans can make a difference this World Cancer Day.

READ MORE:

Cancer drug delays ‘costing lives’, says lobby group

After two bouts of blood cancer and two bone-marrow transplants in seven years, Retha Wessels hoped her problems were over. But red tape and ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 2 to 8 2020

What do the stars hold in store for you?
Lifestyle
2 days ago

John Andretti dies of cancer at age 56

IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti has died at age 56 after a long battle with cancer, Andretti Autosport said on Thursday
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X