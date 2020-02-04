WATCH | World Cancer Day: meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town

Faced with “moral burnout”, Dr Liana Roodt founded Project Flamingo in 2010 to help provide cancer surgery to those who cannot afford it, but urgently need it.

“As a medical professional, there is nothing more heartbreaking and soul-destroying than knowing what a patient needs and knowing what is available, and not being able to offer that,” said Roodt.

Operating at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals in Cape Town, Project Flamingo aims to ensure cancer patients receive timely surgery through funded catch-up surgery lists.

Waiting times for surgery can often be up to 12 weeks.

“The number of patients who are dependent on public health care is growing every day, and our resources have simply not kept up with it,” said Roodt.

In addition, Roodt believes emotional and psychological support are of the utmost importance to a cancer suffer, with the project helping patients in this regard by providing them with “Pamper Packs”.

Roodt talked to us about how all South Africans can make a difference this World Cancer Day.