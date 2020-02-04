'We have a long way to go': top judge bemoans inequality 25 years into democracy

One of SA’s most senior judges has lamented the wealth disparity that persists in the country more than 25 years after democracy.

Western Cape high court judge Siraj Desai addressed a cocktail function hosted by the Black Lawyers' Association (BLA) to welcome members of the National Bar Association (NBA), one of the largest bars for African-American lawyers and judges in the US, at the District Six Homecoming Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

The NBA will host the Cape Town leg of its judicial council midwinter meeting and conference on Thursday.

Welcoming his American counterparts, Desai said SA had achieved a lot since 1994, but he noted that inequality continued.