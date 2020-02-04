We sacrifice a lot, says technician fixing power outages in Gauteng

Load-shedding is a headache for residents, but it can be just as frustrating for the technicians deployed to aid those thrust into darkness.

Long hours, cable theft, fixing ageing infrastructure and dealing with disgruntled community members are some of the problems faced by electrical technicians in Gauteng.

“The infrastructure doesn’t get serviced any more, so when the power comes back again after load-shedding, it blows the substations,” a technician, who asked to remain anonymous, told TimesLIVE. Maintenance of equipment has been flagged repeatedly by both Eskom and City Power, with pledges to improve this, going forward.

He said he had been working as a technician for 13 years. His team focuses on restoring power after system failure.

“Sometimes we get about three to five calls a night. At times you even have to go from door-to-door when complaints are lodged.”

In December, three weeks after his daughter was born, the technician and his team responded to a power outage in Eersterust, east of Pretoria.

“The entire suburb was out. I had to leave my wife and daughter at home and attend to the complaint. We started working on the substation in the afternoon and only finished the next day. We worked more than 26 hours.”

Depending in the area they are working in, they buy energy drinks to cope during long shifts and go without eating for several hours when dealing with faults.

“We basically live off food from garages, because those are the only places you find open at midnight. You are lucky when you find a 24-hour shop open to buy food.”