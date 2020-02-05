27 years to address KZN's pedestrian bridge backlog

It will take the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport (DoT) about 27 years to address the current backlog of pedestrian bridges in the province.

This was revealed during a recent sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal Transport portfolio committee where a report was tabled about a backlog of 355 pedestrian bridges.

According to the report, a study conducted by KZN DoT in 2006 showed that pupils and teachers had missed more than a month of school because of a lack of access to schools during heavy rains.

The exercise identified that there was a need for 471 pedestrian bridges.