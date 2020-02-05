South Africa

Boy, 16, held for shooting grandfather dead after ‘heated argument’

05 February 2020 - 12:24 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A teenage boy was arrested after his grandfather was shot dead with a pellet gun.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A 16-year-old teenage boy is in police custody after allegedly shooting dead his 63-year-old grandfather following a heated argument.

The boy was arrested on Sunday in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga. 

Provincial spokesperson Brig Leornard Hlathi said the teenager admitted to the shooting incident.   

“According to the information, the teenager had a heated argument with his grandfather to a point where he allegedly went to his grandfather's room, grabbed a pellet gun, came back and allegedly shot the old man with it. The pensioner fell down motionless,” he said.

Police and medical personnel went to the scene after a community member alerted them. On arrival, they declared the grandfather dead. 

Hlathi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had a gunshot wound in his upper body. The boy was immediately charged for the murder.  

“The firearm has been taken in for ballistic tests. The police are working together with probation officers in this case and the case docket will be handed over to the director of public prosecutions for a decision,” he said.

The teenager was expected to appear in court soon.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, condemned the incident and called for the law to take its course.

