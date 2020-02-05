South Africa

Business rescue practitioners in talks with UIF over cash-strapped SAA

05 February 2020 - 16:44 By TimesLIVE
SAA's business rescue practitioners have had talks with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) about the national carrier.
SAA's business rescue practitioners have had talks with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) about the national carrier.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

SAA's business rescue practitioners have confirmed having talks with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) “to seek out solutions to alleviating financial challenges to both [SAA] and its employees”.

Business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana confirmed the move in response to a query from the DA for clarity on whether they intended to obtain UIF funding to pay retrenched staff packages that would be due to them from the national carrier.

DA MP Alf Lees said in a statement on Wednesday that the party believed the discussions were “out of order” and the UIF should have shown the business rescue practitioners the door.

Unions welcome R3.5bn loan to SAA, but want swift action on embattled airline

Two unions at SAA have urged business rescue practitioners to speed up and intensify the work of cancelling, renegotiating or insourcing financially ...
News
2 days ago

“There can be absolutely no special deal between the bankrupt SAA and the UIF in order for the national carrier to get access to the UIF’s coffers. These funds are held by the UIF on behalf of the hard-working employees and employers of South Africa, who have diligently put these monies aside,” said Lees.

“If there is a surplus in the UIF, it must be returned to its owners — the employees and employers who contribute to the fund. It cannot be used to bail out a bankrupt SAA and subsidise the maladministration and looting that has taken place.

“While we sympathise with the hard-working employees at SAA, we simply cannot condone this clear attempt to gift the collapsed SAA with another bailout by stealth.”

The business rescue practitioners noted, in their letter to the DA, that “at this stage, no agreement whatsoever has been concluded with the UIF to make any funds available for the retrenchments of SAA employees”.

READ MORE:

SAA Technical chair 'wanted R100m kickback', Zondo commission hears

The Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana allegedly wanted a R100m kickback from a ...
Politics
3 hours ago

SAA paid millions to boost Gupta newspaper circulation at airports

Remember those piles of 'The New Age' newspaper you used to see at local airports and on board SAA flights? Your taxes paid for them.
Politics
1 day ago

Cash-strapped SAA cancels nearly 100 flights to reduce costs

South African Airways (SAA) has announced plans to scrap close to one hundred domestic and international flights this month to reduce costs.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  4. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  5. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa

Latest Videos

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
X