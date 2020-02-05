'Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values': Herman Mashaba

“Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values.”

These were the words former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba used to clap back at a troll who said he was “acting white” and who accused him of being oblivious.

Mashaba set the record straight after @Samuelshakes said Mashaba was busy plotting “against your own but very scared to face those who forced you out of DA”.

“Whiteness is your problem.”

Telling the troll where to get off, Mashaba suggested that some people were quick to make assumptions based on the colour of one's skin.

“Some people have it so fundamentally wrong. Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values,” said Mashaba.