It's ka-ching for Durban as Africa's first World Football Summit rolls into town

Durban is set to host Africa’s first World Football Summit next month, a lucrative event with a projected economic impact of nearly R195m.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Tuesday that the summit, which brings together global football industry heavyweights, will take place at the ICC Durban on March 17 and 18.

The event provides a platform and a voice for stakeholders in soccer to meet, discuss, promote and generate business opportunities.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura, Argentinian soccer legend Juan Sebastián Verón and Safa president Danny Jordaan are among the chief guests expected at the event.

“We are excited and very proud as the province of KwaZulu-Natal to play host to such a global event that brings together all those involved in the business of sports,” said Zikalala.