Limpopo special needs children victims of overcrowding, inexperienced teachers

Special needs children at a Limpopo school are crammed into bedrooms, sleep on mattresses that are too thin and have to use broken furniture.

This is according to parliament's portfolio committee on basic education after a visit to hostel accommodation at the Grace and Hope Special School.

Committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said during the tour it was found that though the facility was clean, furniture was broken, the mattresses were thin and too many beds were filling individual rooms.

The school also had a shortage of specialist and hostel staff.

“The committee was also informed that due to a lack of transport, parents at the school purchased a bus to provide scholar transport,” Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

She said the school struggled to find qualified and competent technical teachers. Some teachers with the necessary qualifications did not have enough experience in the workshop.