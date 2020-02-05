South Africa

Limpopo special needs children victims of overcrowding, inexperienced teachers

05 February 2020 - 06:22 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education visited schools in Limpopo to assess their readiness for the 2020 academic year.
Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education visited schools in Limpopo to assess their readiness for the 2020 academic year.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Special needs children at a Limpopo school are crammed into bedrooms, sleep on mattresses that are too thin and have to use broken furniture.

This is according to parliament's portfolio committee on basic education after a visit to hostel accommodation at the Grace and Hope Special School.

Committee chair  Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said during the tour it was found that though the facility was clean, furniture was broken, the mattresses were thin and too many beds were filling individual rooms.

The school also had a shortage of specialist and hostel staff.

“The committee was also informed that due to a lack of transport, parents at the school purchased a bus to provide scholar transport,” Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

She said the school struggled to find qualified and competent technical teachers. Some teachers with the necessary qualifications did not have enough experience in the workshop.

The shame of Limpopo's crumbling, overcrowded schools

Crammed like sardines in dingy rooms, 70 boys and 37 girls living in a hostel at  Rethuseng Special School, a special needs school in Limpopo, have ...
News
2 months ago

“This is clearly a gap that needs to be addressed speedily by education authorities.” she added.

The committee also visited Sepheu Moleke Secondary School.

The question of overcrowding came up again, with the committee informed that in the Grade 12 class there were 82 pupils and that the Grade 8 class had 80 pupils.

“This is not fair on our learners. Learning and teaching cannot take place under such overcrowded circumstances. The school must, however, be commended for the pass rate and performance in especially mathematics and physical science, under very difficult circumstances,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba.

The committee has been visiting schools in the province to assess their readiness for the 2020 academic year. It also looked into general schooling at those schools and the latest, lower, National Senior Certificate results.

During the tour the Tom Naudé Technical School was also inspected. Its management was commended for the work it does with learners, despite outdated technical equipment, machinery and apparatus.

MORE

We're overworked and underpaid, say nurses at special schools in Gauteng

Overworked, undermined and underpaid – this is how nurses working at special schools in Gauteng feel.
News
3 months ago

A zero pass rate for disgraced school

Twelve schools in SA without a single pupil passing matric exams
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  4. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  5. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X