Metro cops crack down on lawlessness on Tshwane roads

Tshwane metro police arrested 318 motorists in the past three months for traffic offences such as speeding and driving under the influence.

More than 200,000 fines were issued between November 2019 and the end of January, indicating the level of lawlessness on the roads.

Most of the fines were for disregarding traffic signs, driving unroadworthy vehicles and driving without licences, not wearing seatbelts and for inconsiderate driving.

However, the department said speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol remain the biggest problems.