Mixed reaction to warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

Twitter users have come out guns blazing after news that a warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma.

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant on Tuesday, after Zuma's legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.

TimesLIVE reported that the warrant was stayed until May 6, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

Zuma's lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, submitted a sick note from a military hospital where he says Zuma was treated, but Pillay refused to accept the document, saying there were inconsistencies in it.