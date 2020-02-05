Mixed reaction to warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma
Twitter users have come out guns blazing after news that a warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma.
Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant on Tuesday, after Zuma's legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.
TimesLIVE reported that the warrant was stayed until May 6, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.
Zuma's lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, submitted a sick note from a military hospital where he says Zuma was treated, but Pillay refused to accept the document, saying there were inconsistencies in it.
Zuma's trial saw the former president topping the Twitter trends list.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
#ZumaTrial— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 4, 2020
The drama is unnecessary & a warrant is unnecessary, for now!
Let the court call the treating doctors to lead evidence in camera or in a humane manner!
Thereafter, a decision can be made!
Lawyers aren’t Doctors & must stay in their lane
#ZumaTrial if you see Zuma sing to him that phoyisa song !!!! 🎶 “ eh bare why you skipped the court” pic.twitter.com/CLmtMO4MmL— Goku. (@MoremaRivaldo) February 4, 2020
No! I'm not into law but it's absurd to issue a warrant of arrest when the accused has notified sick. What's wrong with the justice system? #Zuma #ZumaTrial— Ratombo (@stoneman_o) February 4, 2020
Warrant of arrest is always issued whenever an accused person is in default ....the execution thereof stayed until return date if there was a medical certificate submitted or if good cause was shown by attorney for accused. the uproar arising from #ZumaTrial is really unnecessary— willies shabangu (@YLLO_Shabangu) February 4, 2020
Ubaba keeps on breaking records😂. He now officially becomes the first democratically elected president who the court has issued a warrant of arrest.— Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) February 4, 2020
#ZumaTrial pic.twitter.com/VIIofejAmv
Jacob Zuma is very smart, but he is forgetting one thing;He is no longer the president. 💔#ZumaTrial #eNCA— Vee King (@VeeKingSA) February 4, 2020
Lawyers are not doctors— Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 4, 2020
President Jacob Zuma has a team of specialists Doctors who have said he's not medically fit to stand trial at this point
The Warrant of arrest is really unnecessary and further proves the State has already decided that Zuma is guilty.
#ZumaTrial