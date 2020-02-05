Please bring her back safely, says father of 'kidnapped' Klerksdorp baby

The family of a 15-month-old girl who was allegedly snatched from her bed in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, by an unknown man is begging her “kidnappers” to bring her back safely.

“I feel miserable, I can’t eat or sleep. I can’t do anything. I’m begging the person who took my daughter to bring her back. I just want my daughter back,” Thabiso Matlala told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

The child was last seen wearing a pink dress with a red and blue jersey.

According to police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh, the baby was asleep with her mother at Matlala’s home when she was snatched on Saturday evening.

“The 22-year-old mother alleged she was at her boyfriend's [Matlala] house with her 15-month-old daughter.

“She woke up and an unknown male was in the room. He grabbed the child from her and ran off. The suspect allegedly entered the house through an open door,” Myburgh said.

The mother was alone at the home.

Matlala said he was at a party around the corner when the incident occurred.

“When I returned from the party, she [girlfriend] told me what happened. He was carrying a knife. He took her phone, took my baby and ran away.

“My girlfriend didn’t see his face. I immediately called the police and emergency services, and they referred me to Jouberton police station. When I arrived there, they said they were waiting for the bakkie [police vehicle].

“I went looking for her myself, even far from my house, I didn’t sleep that night,” he said.

His mother and his girlfriend opened a case on Sunday morning, said Matlala.

“My girlfriend is staying with her mother at the moment. She is not coping well at all. We won’t sleep until we find her.”

Cases of kidnapping and housebreaking have been opened.