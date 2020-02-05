Recruitment stopped at Pretoria hospital amid ‘gross irregularities’

The Gauteng department of health on Wednesday instructed Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane to stop recruitment and selection processes for vacancies.

The hospital had open vacancies for porters, cleaners and messengers, but the department said they had to be stopped due to allegations of irregularities which had been brought to its attention.

“We view allegations of impropriety and of irregularities in a serious light; hence we have called for the investigation to ascertain their veracity. Throughout this process we will be transparent and forthright with applicants and, as such, if it is found that any employees of the hospital were involved in a behaviour that goes against what we expect, we will act decisively against them,'' said MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.

The department said the decision to halt the process came as Masuku met representatives of the SA National Civic Organisation, who shared their unhappiness at the recruitment and selection process last week.

The spokesperson for the department, Kwara Kekana, said a human resources team had been appointed to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

She added that the candidates for the positions would be formally informed about the latest developments.