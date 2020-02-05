SAHRC steps in to help get protection for whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Wednesday it had decided to provide legal assistance to Thabiso Zulu, whistle-blower and close friend of slain ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Zulu, who testified at the Moerane Commission into political killings in the ANC in 2018, narrowly escaped a gun attack in Pietermaritzburg after being shot and wounded in October 2019.

Zulu discharged himself from hospital and went into hiding after the incident.

The commission was approached by Zulu, seeking protection and his rights to freedom and security. It will assist him by engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for witness protection.

“The engagement process will take place pending the outcome of the review application which was brought by the president and minister of police against the report of the public protector, requesting the police to provide protection to Mr Zulu.

“The commission will further provide assistance to Mr Zulu in the review application,” it said.

The public protector found in an August 2018 report that police minister Bheki Cele's and the police's failure to protect Zulu and Les Stuta — who blew the whistle on corruption they claimed was behind the murder of Magaqa — could have resulted in the assassination of the two men.