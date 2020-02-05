WATCH | 'Bogus' Fidelity guards 'rob' Alberton supermarket

A manhunt has been launched for a group of men who allegedly posed as Fidelity guards and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money from a supermarket in Alberton.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said two of the suspects entered the shop dressed in Fidelity uniforms and collected an undisclosed amount of money.

Masondo said the men fled in a VW Kombi.

The incident happened on Sunday.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 010 111.