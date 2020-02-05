WATCH | Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after the former president's legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.

TimesLIVE reported that the warrant was stayed until May 6 2020, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

Zuma's lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, submitted a sick note from a military hospital where he said Zuma was treated, but Pillay refused to accept the document, saying it contained inconsistencies.

The ANC says former party president Zuma has always been a “law-abiding citizen” who has respected the judicial process, despite his stature.

“The ANC appeals to members of the public to exercise patience and allow former president Jacob Zuma and the courts to deal with the matter when it resumes again on the May 6 2020.”

The statement came hours after supporters of the former president invited the media to a briefing about the arrest warrant.